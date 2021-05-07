TEN OUT OF TEN

With the success of her latest single, Go Down Deh, featuring Sean Paul and Shaggy, Spice is on cloud nine as she prepares for the release of her album TEN.

Go Down Deh — co-produced by Grammy nominee, Romanian singer/songwriter Costi Ionita and Shaggy — topped several reggae charts.

The song registered Top 10 positions on Apple Music iTunes and Deezer as well as in Jamaica, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, and Iran. The accompanying video, directed by Jay Will, has so far racked up more than 2.2 million views on YouTube.

Spice is not surprised at the success of Go Down Deh which was released May 1.

“To be honest, I'm not surprised! From the moment I first heard it, I had a lot of confidence in this song and knew we had a major hit on our hands,” she explained in an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Working with Shaggy and Sean Paul was strategic.

“Oftentimes when reggae and dancehall artistes do international collaborations, they look outside of our genre but we need to realise that we have huge international talent right here in Jamaica! It's an unexplainable feeling to bring Shaggy and Sean together on a song for the first time,” she said.

Go Down Deh is the follow-up to Frenz, which was released in February. Both tracks are expected to be on TEN, which is due for release July 30 by VP Records.

Shaggy is executive producer. He is also one of the album's producers, along with Tony Kelly, Dwayne “Supa Dups” Chin-Quee, and Stephen McGregor.

Spice says she has matured as an artiste and believes this is evident on TEN.

“I hope the new album appeals to my core fans and exposes my music to a new audience. I'm always working to improve myself and my artistry and think that will come across on TEN,” she explained.

As for promoting the album at a time when the world is experiencing a pandemic, Spice said, “Releasing an album requires months of pre-promotion – a lot of which we are doing virtually now. By the time the world reopens, I'll have a full album to perform for my fans.”

TEN is Spice's first full-length project since the release of the 2018 mixtape Captured, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart. She is the only female dancehall artiste to top that chart.

Born Grace Hamilton, Spice's biggest hits are Jim Screechy, So Mi Like it, Inches, Needle Eye, Cool it and Ramping Shop featuring Vybz Kartel.