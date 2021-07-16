Spice's debut album delayed

SPICE'S much-anticipated debut album, 10 , has been delayed by a week, according to the dancehall deejay.

“Besties (fans); it's better late than never, ALBUM got pushed back a week and now DROPS AUGUST 6th right on my birthday, and the only gift I want is for you to buy it #SpiceAlbum10,” Spice posted via Instagram to her 3.6 million followers on Wednesday.

The 15-song 10 was slated to be released on July 30 by VP Records. Shaggy is executive producer, along with Tony Kelly, Dwayne “Supa Dups” Chin-Quee, and Stephen McGregor as producers.

10 is Spice's first full-length project since the release of the 2018 mixtape Captured, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart. She is the only female dancehall artiste to top that chart.

Born Grace Hamilton, Spice's biggest hits are Jim Screechy, So Mi Like it, Inches, Needle Eye, Cool it, and Ramping Shop featuring Vybz Kartel.

— BB