Spice's debut album delayed

Spice's debut album delayedFriday, July 16, 2021
|
SPICE'S much-anticipated debut album, 10 , has been delayed by a week, according to the dancehall deejay.
“Besties (fans); it's better late than never, ALBUM got pushed back a week and now DROPS AUGUST 6th right on my birthday, and the only gift I want is for you to buy it #SpiceAlbum10,” Spice posted via Instagram to her 3.6 million followers on Wednesday.
The 15-song 10 was slated to be released on July 30 by VP Records. Shaggy is executive producer, along with Tony Kelly, Dwayne “Supa Dups” Chin-Quee, and Stephen McGregor as producers.
10 is Spice's first full-length project since the release of the 2018 mixtape Captured, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart. She is the only female dancehall artiste to top that chart.
Born Grace Hamilton, Spice's biggest hits are Jim Screechy, So Mi Like it, Inches, Needle Eye, Cool it, and Ramping Shop featuring Vybz Kartel.
— BB
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy