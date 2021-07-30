Star Captyn to share lessons

Star Captyn to share lessonsFriday, July 30, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
DANCEHALL artiste Star Captyn is gearing up to release his eight-song EP titled Lessons Not Losses , in August.
The project is led by the first single Loyalist, produced by Doni Music Productions.
“The song Loyalist really defines me as a person and how mi 'medz' amongst people weh mi associate with. Me always a look out for everybody around me,” Star Captyn told the Jamaica Observer.
The 30-year-old deejay is among several acts associated with dancehall artiste Alkaline's Vendetta camp. He has released songs including Lights Out (Gego Don Records) and Be Wise featuring Sashie Cool (Chimney Records).
“Star Captyn brings a unique sound that will undoubtably inspire the listeners. The very essence [is] to never stop work, to achieve your goals and to gain knowledge through music,” the deejay shared.
Star Captyn's real name is Curtis Chickory. He is from the community of Waterhouse in Kingston.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy