Star Captyn to share lessons

DANCEHALL artiste Star Captyn is gearing up to release his eight-song EP titled Lessons Not Losses , in August.

The project is led by the first single Loyalist, produced by Doni Music Productions.

“The song Loyalist really defines me as a person and how mi 'medz' amongst people weh mi associate with. Me always a look out for everybody around me,” Star Captyn told the Jamaica Observer.

The 30-year-old deejay is among several acts associated with dancehall artiste Alkaline's Vendetta camp. He has released songs including Lights Out (Gego Don Records) and Be Wise featuring Sashie Cool (Chimney Records).

“Star Captyn brings a unique sound that will undoubtably inspire the listeners. The very essence [is] to never stop work, to achieve your goals and to gain knowledge through music,” the deejay shared.

Star Captyn's real name is Curtis Chickory. He is from the community of Waterhouse in Kingston.