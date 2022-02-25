Stephen Marley hails Nina Simone

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Stephen Marley is releasing a seven-track EP in honour of renowned American artiste Nina Simone, come next month.

Titled Celebrating Nina: A Reggae Tribute to Nina Simone, Marley's production is expected to be released on March 18 on the Marley family's Ghetto Youths International imprint, according to Billboard magazine.

It will feature reggae covers of some of Simone's most popular tracks.

“Seven is a significant number to me and my brothers because Bob had seven sons,” explained Stephen, the youngest child of Bob and Rita Marley, in an interview with Billboard.

“This project is about preserving Nina Simone's legacy, passing it on to younger generations, including my children, because you don't often find music this substantial. When we started the project, we reached out to Nina's daughter (Lisa Simone Kelly) and to the Nina Simone Foundation to establish a connection; we want to donate a portion of the proceeds to the things that she was all about,” he added.

Nina Simone, who survived an abusive marriage, battled alcoholism and suffered for years with an undiagnosed bipolar disorder, succumbed to breast cancer on April 21, 2003.

She went on to record more than 40 albums between 1958 and 1974, making her debut with Little Girl Blue. She had a hit single in the United States in 1958 with I Loves You, Porgy. Her musical style fused gospel and pop with classical music.

The first single, Four Women, by reggae singer Queen Ifrica, was released on April 26, last year, the 52nd anniversary of the recording of the 1969 album Nina Simone Live At Berkeley.

Cedella Marley, CEO of the Bob Marley Group of Companies (formerly of the Grammy Award-winning Marley sibling group The Melody Makers, alongside Ziggy, Stephen and Sharon Marley), covered Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood. In the meantime, Etana voiced Young, Gifted and Black; the EP's second single.

Marley added that Simone's mindset and artistry would be a great asset to the society in turmoil today.

“The world is upside down right now and if more people spoke out directly like Nina Simone did, I think we'd be in a different situation. From her performances to her lyrics to her activist personality, Nina Simone is one of a kind and her spirit lives on,” he added.