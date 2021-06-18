Striva 1X looks to Repatriation

Striva 1X released his debut album, Repatriation , on June 15. The six-song set is co-produced by 1X Entertainment and Stopless International.

In addition to the title track, the other songs are Game Changer, Elegant, and Sleepless Nights. Released in January, Sleepless Nights is based on a real-life experience.

“What really inspired me to write Sleepless Nights are some real-life challenges and experience that I faced in life. This song is a very realistic song that a lot of people can relate to it based on daily struggles and rough life that we been through while growing up. A lot of inspiration behind this comes from missing my uncle as well, who basically grow me as a father. He passed away and I had a lot of sleepless nights because of this,” he told Jamaica Observer.

Striva 1X, whose given name is Kishawn Sterling, is from Milk River in Clarendon. Aside from music, he also does music and video production and graphic designing. He resides in Virginia, USA.

“I began doing music from a young age. I produce my own music as well as those for other artistes. As far as music is concerned, I am bringing the full package. I am also paving a way and making my own lane while doing dancehall and reggae music,” said Striva 1X.