Stylez is now Skeleton Don

ON-THE-RISE dancehall deejay Stylez has changed his name to enhance his brand. He's now using the moniker Skeleton Don.

“I realised after doing street promotion and while distributing my two mixtapes, Vol 1 Skeleton Don and Vol 2 Skeleton Don Reloaded, people reacted better to the name Skeleton Don. People would often confuse me with other artistes, so that was an indication that I needed to make a quick fix. IamStylezMusic really didn't sound like the name of an artist. It was just more so for branding purpose so fans could find me and I would pop up in Google search engine better,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“The Skeleton Don name I got during my high school years when my friends used to call me Sheldon Skellington. My real name is Sheldon Ellington,” he continued.

The Portmore-based artiste, although a bit quiet on the local scene, said he has been busy in the studios working on new music.

“Well mi always a work, enuh. I dropped two hardcore dancehall mixtapes, few singles and several music videos, which got a lot of buzz within the local market. More so doing artist self-search,” he shared.

His latest single Protect My Life, produced by Zum of Good Good Production, was released on March 13. The song is featured on the Self-Trust rhythm.

The official video for Protect My Life, which was directed by Ninja Monkey and produced by Betty Rox, can be seen at SkeletonDonVevo.

Skeleton Don is working on the follow-up album to his 2017 Billboard chart-topping set Back to My Roots which spent six weeks at number one.

“I'm working on a new album and I have a few surprises for the fans, so stay tuned,” he said.

— Kevin Jackson