Summer Angel looks to Hollywood

Jamaican-born , US-based film director Skeitha “Summer Angel” Richards feels she is one step closer to Hollywood with the debut of her latest production 3 to 11 .

The independent flick premiers at the Movie Studio Grill in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, tomorrow evening.

“I am not really for the stardom, but if Hollywood is my destiny so let it be. Of late, almost everyday there is a person telling me to go get my piece of pie in Hollywood,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

The piece 3 to 11 looks at ageing and the challenges associated with it like dementia, and how far people will go to take advantage of people in that position.

“I hope this movie will send a strong message that our seniors must not be taken for granted. They are human beings who should be pampered, especially when they are going through illnesses of which they have no control,” said Summer Angel.

“Although this is a serious movie, nevertheless, we try to add comedy for the sake of balancing, so that the audience doesn't go away with that perpetual hate for those who were placed in his care... I never wanted to do anything about gun violence, rape or other issues; I wanted to go for something that the world could relate to in 138 minutes,” she continued.

Shot on location in Pennsylvania, the self-funded 3 to 11 cast members include deejay Macka Diamond, designer Jenelle Thompson, Tiaa Lamie, Byron Wilson, Dorinda Hampton, Tracy-Ann Douglas, and Keyshawn Stran.

“Jamaican well-known deejay Macka Diamond plays a nursing assistant who takes care of seniors,” said Summer Angel.

“I had everything on paper and was responsible for every cent spent. The characters blended in very well because I had selected the right persons,” she added.

A self-taught director, Summer Angel was born in Linstead, St Catherine. She migrated to New York at seven. She grew up around music but always had an affinity for film.

“Beenie Man was raised in my home. Flippa Mafia is my cousin, Gregory Isaacs is my uncle-in-law, and my father Donovan Richards was a well-respected deejay in the Linstead community,” she said.

Summer Angel has directed seven movies, including Sticky Situation (parts 1, 2, and 3). She also appeared in a Nollywood soap opera called Family Secret.