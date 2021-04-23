Sure Star takes on dancehall music

Sure Star takes on dancehall musicFriday, April 23, 2021
IN a country where soca music is king, dancehall music is fast gaining traction in Trinidad and Tobago.
Several of the twin island's nationals are dabbling in the genre. Sure Star is one such artiste, who is aiming to make an impact with his latest single She Want Love.
The deejay, who lists Cutty Ranks and Bounty Killer among his musical influences, is confident of making a name for himself in music.
“I've been listening to dancehall and reggae music since I was a boy growing up in San Juan, Trinidad. The first time I saw Cutty Ranks performing at an event in Port of Spain, I decided to be a deejay just like him. And since then, I've been working on my craff,” said the deejay.
She Want Love, produced by Emerson George (Wiz Kid) of WMG Lab Music, was released earlier this year.
Said Sure Star, “In addition to promoting She Want Love, I'm working on some new music that I plan to release soon, including an EP.”
— Kevin Jackson
