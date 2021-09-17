T.O.K reunion for King Bass

BAY C, former member of the dancehall quartet T.O.K, is making final preparations for the release of his second solo album titled King Bass .

Set for October 15, the project is expected to comprise 13 tracks and a number of collaborations, including a reunion with his three other T.O.K bandmates.

“It was a great vibe. We have always maintained open lines of communication, so it was easy once I said 'Let's do this.' It was really great working together again and felt like old times...It's like we never stopped. I guess after so many years of performing together, we know each other so well. What was great was also witnessing the growth that everyone has gone through as individuals,” Bay C told the Jamaica Observer.

The quartet which comprised Alistaire “Alex” McCalla, Roshaun “Bay C” Clarke, Craig “Craigy T” Thompson, and Xavier “Flexx” Davidson had a string of hits following their debut in 1996, but decided to call it quits in 2015 to pursue solo careers.

Bay C noted that his latest solo project sees him returning to his dancehall roots and is a departure from the more conscious roots-reggae vibe of his previous album Holy Temple in 2018.

“This project is more aligned with my dancehall roots. I just felt like, based in the feedback and overall climate at this time, this is the direction in which I wanted to head. Holy Temple saw me singing more and playing instruments. For this album I'm using up the bass voice and it was such a joy to be able to spit rhymes and flow in the studio. It was really like muscle memory, and I had so much fun and have been inspired by some of the current acts in the dancehall space,” he said.

In addition to T.O.K, King Bass will also feature collaborations with soca star Bunji Garlin, singer Christopher Martin, and French dancehall artiste Kalash. Bay C's label Bombrush Records is using this project to debut their first artiste Cindee. The producers on the album represent what he referred to as an eclectic mix of local and international.

“We wanted a good mixture so we went for locals, including Riff Raff, and from Europe we have Dancehall Rulers and Solario. What we have is a really good mixture, which could give a great overall sound,” Bay C added.