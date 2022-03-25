Tanisha Scott creates buzz for 'Big Grrls'

NOTED Canadian-Jamaican choreographer Tanisha Scott is adding yet another notch to her impressive resume.

Scott has been co-opted by pop star Lizzo to help her select a new batch of full-figured backup dancers for her upcoming world tour.

The process of selecting the corps of dancers is being made into a series for streaming service Amazon Video.

Titled Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the series brings together 10 women in the hopes of finding new additions to Lizzo's group of dancers.

This is by no means Scott's first time being associated with entertainers. Locally, she has worked with the likes of Sean Paul. In 2002, Scott booked her first job as a choreographer for Sean Paul's music video for Gimme The Light. She also starred in the video. It was this song which helped to boost the career of the Grammy-winning artiste.

Viewers will see more of Scott on Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The series starts streaming on Prime Video today.

Scott has been an in-demand dancer/choreographer for some 20 years. She choreographed music videos for Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Drake, Whitney Houston, Trey Songz, Kat Deluna, Kardinal Offishall, Rupee, and the Pussy Cat Dolls.

In a 2016 interview with the Jamaica Observer, Scott shared that watching music videos as a youngster inspired her to become a choreographer.

“I was not professionally trained as a dancer/choreographer. My passion for dance has always been a part of my life. Dancing came natural to me as I grew up in a house where music was played throughout the day. It was by watching music videos where I honed my love of learning choreography,” she said.