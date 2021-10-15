Teebone sounds the alarm

With a positive reception to his songs, dancehall artiste Teebone feel he is well on his way to musical success. The 24-year-old is the latest entertainer from St James to make inroads in the competitive dancehall market.

Songs like the DJ Mac/Dynasty-produced Paranoid and 911 (Dynasty Records), the name Teebone has been trending in recent months.

“Well, I've found out that my life story has brought much attention to my career since of lately. So, I've converted my music to pain rather than just the luxury lifestyle in which a lot of people are going through similar situations. That's what has motivated me to continue on that path,” Teebone shared in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Teebone (real name Leighton Gooden) is from Cornwall Courts in the second city. He explained how his career in music began.

“Well, I was going through a phase that opened my eyes where I had to choose between what was happening at the moment was what I really wanted for me and my family and that's where I decided to find a career that will benefit me and change the path. Music wasn't an inborn thing but more like a gift from God to get me out of my tribulations,” he stated.

Prior to embarking on his music career, Teebone was a vendor on Montego Bay's streets.

A number of producers have recognised talent in recent times. Among those he has worked with are Dynasty Records, Ultimate Street Team Music and Countree Hype.

“Things that I see happening around me, my friends and family are what inspire the music that I do. What I would like to achieve at this point is to get my friends and family out of the ghetto, give my family a better life and anything else that will come with it, I will accept it,” said Teebone.

