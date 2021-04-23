Teejay keeps it real

With almost 12 years of experience under his belt, dancehall artiste Teejay is pleased with his career's progress.

“Since my career started, my voice for one has grown and my thoughts are more mature and my music has no boundaries and my lyrical content can suit people of all ages,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The singjay is the lead artiste on the December-released Primacy Riddim, produced by Dreamrich Records. His single, titled Fake Smile, has accumulated over 369,000 views on YouTube so far.

Completed in six months, the project packs a punch with 11 tracks, featuring other artistes like Chronic Law, Jahmiel, Laden, and Prohgres.

The 26-year-old deejay — who hails from Tank Lane in Bottom Pen in Glendevon, Montego Bay — made his debut in 2009 with the track Starlight.

Music was always his calling, as far as he is concerned.

“It started from a tender age growing up in a house with older brothers from which all of them were musicians so that was an influence growing up. I realised that I had a natural connection to music from age 10 and then in 2014 contracts and shows started coming in, taking me to the big stage,” the artiste, whose given name is Timoy Jones, said.

He is known for other tracks such as Uptop Boss, From Rags to Riches, Attention, and Unfaithful Games.

Though the pandemic has impacted his career, Teejay has more projects in the pipeline.

“Like anybody else in the industry, the pandemic has caused movement to be cut short and the inflow of the shows and the lifestyle that we are used to, so it kinda cut cash just like any normal person. [However] expect nothing but greatness…,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dreamrich is optimistic about the potential of the Primacy Riddim.

“I hope to be breaking barriers and making a name for myself in the music industry as a producer,” he told the Observer.

Founded in 2019, Dreamrich Records is based in the United Kingdom and Jamaica.

This is the label's first official project. It did not come with any hiccups, according to the producer.

“Some of the artistes on this riddim were actually my friends before I decided to become a producer as for the rest, I linked them through Instagram and help from other friends in the music industry,” the producer explained.