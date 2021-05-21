Terro Melody blasts inequality

DESPITE its death toll, Terro Melody believes COVID-19 is widening the gap between rich and poor. He puts his thoughts in Class War .

“The song Class War is very relevant at this time because COVID-19 has caused major inequalities in Jamaica, the rich are getting richer, and the poor are slipping deeper into poverty,” he said.

Co-produced by P & H Investments and Eve Flair Music, Class War is expected to be released at the end of May.

According to Statistical Institute of Jamaica, the unemployment rate was 8.9 per cent, 1.5 percentage points higher than the rate in January 2020. In January 2021, there were 1,194,800 employed persons; this was 74,300 (5.9 per cent) fewer persons when compared to January 2020. The largest decline in employment by occupation was among 'Service Workers and Shop and Market Sales Workers', while the industry with the largest decline in employment was 'Accommodation and Food Service Activities'.

“The poverty in Jamaica is reaching a dangerously high level, there is greater unemployment among the youths, most of whom are the ones are committing the crimes, that's why there is going to be a class war, it is almost inevitable unless we find a way to redistribute the wealth fairly,” said Terro Melody.

Terro Melody (given name P Augustus Wiliams) currently leads the Band Vibes Unlimited. He hails from Clarksonville district in the parish of St Ann.

He got national attention in 2015 with his cover of Michael Bolton's Said I Loved You... But I Lied.