Teshae Star spreads positivity

At 13 years old, Teshae Star is determined to be an influential voice through the lyrics of her songs. Her most recent release, Try Again, is aimed at spreading positivity during these challenging times.

“Music has a lot of influence on people, even children. So, can you imagine a child writing and putting out positive music in this world to motivate others and themselves?” she asked rhetorically in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

“The song is about never giving up on your dreams or yourself; always try again and never give up,” Teshae Star added.

The Kingston native boasts a career spanning over two years with past hits including Dutty Man, alongside Romain Virgo, and Prayer.

Citing her mother and Romain Virgo as her musical influences, she is hoping to make a big impact by putting out music of hope and positivity, much like this song.

“I was inspired by Mr Romain Virgo and my mom; she was always singing to me as a child around the house, which is how I fell in love with music in the first place. I hope the message in the song reach people's soul, and the understanding that they should never give up on their dreams,” she added.

Teshae said music is something she plans to pursue for the long term. She stays motivated by listening to other influential artistes.

“ I stay motivated by listening to positive music and staying focused despite all that is happening in this world. I listen to music [from] Romain Virgo, Adele, Koffee, and you already know Romain is my favourite artiste,” she said.

The seventh-grade student is currently busy in studio working on more projects.

“Well, I am planning on putting out some more singles, for now and I am also working on a EP for next year. Just expect more positive music from me,” she told the Observer.