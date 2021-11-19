Tiger's daughter appeals on his behalf

Rhia “Rhiality” Jackson, daughter of dancehall artiste Tiger, is revealing that some pledges have been made by the entertainment community in response to her father's recent medical struggles as word spread he suffered a second stroke two weeks ago.

She said that the family is grateful for the promise of support they have received so far.

“So far we heard from Claude 'Big Stone' Sinclair, who told George Phang, the producer, and he reached out as well. Just half hour ago Fantan Mojah passed through to bless him up we are grateful so far trust me,” Rhiality told the Jamaica Observer.

Earlier this week, the family of dancehall legend Tiger opened a Real Helping Hands account to raise US$8,000 for the deejay's medical expenses.

“It was a minor stroke, thank God. It affected his left side and he is walking very slowly,” his daughter said.

“He needs some assistance with funds to deal with his medical expenses because he has some blood work to do and other stuff, and it is very challenging,” he continued.

Rhiality is making an appeal to the dancehall and reggae music community as well as the general public to assist.

“Is me everything fall on in terms of financial support, and Tiger doesn't want me to reach out, but I have to... there is no help and I can't do it alone. I set up a Real Helping Hands account so I am asking the public, fellow entertainers, charitable organisations for musicians to help,” she said.

Realhelpinghands.com is a Caribbean-based crowdfunding platform built by Jamaicans. The platform allows Caribbean residents to create online fund-raisers.

Born Norman Jackson, Tiger is from the Liguanea area of St Andrew. He first hit Jamaican charts in 1986 with the song No Wanga Gut. He had several chart-riders that decade before suffering a brief decline. He was back in 1987 with Come Back to Me which also featured singer Anthony Malvo.

That was followed by hits like When. In January 1993, he was struck from his motorcycle in St Andrew. The accident resulted in him suffering extensive head injuries and he has been in and out of hospital since.