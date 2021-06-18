Toddler gives them space

With the onset of COVID-19, protocols including social distance became the order of the day. Harry Toddler is putting his spin on the protocol for the summer with Space Dem. And according to the dancehall deejay, it has an accompanying dance move.

“The summer begins and Harry Toddler have something special for everyone. You just can't afford to miss this summer special. Be ready to dance so put on your dancing shoes but keep your social distance,” he told Jamaica Observer's Splash.

“ Space Dem which comes with some energetic foot moves is trending to be a major hit.” he continued.

Harry Toddler said dancehall choreographers Expensive and Rankle Dankle, former member of the Ruler Squad, have created the moves.

Released in May 2021 and produced by Outfytt Records, Space Dem is on the 12-song rhythm of the same name. G Maffiah ( One Bottle), General B ( No More Than We), and Chris Thomas the CEO ( Right To Say No) have songs on the rhythm.

Harry Toddler share how he came up with the idea for the song.

“The idea of the song came about late last year. I really support the Government's protocol, one of which is social distancing, so when producer Shaka Pow heard my Space Dem slang, he quickly asked me to put something on a rhythm he later named Space Dem rhythm, which is also the name of my song,” said Toddler.

Harry Toddler recalled another slang he turned into a song and dance in 2000.

“My first slang made popular into a song was Nah Nah Nah, and this was back in 2000 some 21 years ago. Beenie Man was the one who supported it. He was the first person who convinced me to do a song with the slang. This was recorded at Shocking Vibes studio. It went viral topping charts in Brazil, Africa the US, Canada, UK, and the Caribbean,” he said.

According to the deejay, other slangs that became songs were Don't Run In (Truck Back Records), Middle East Tonight ft Marvelous, and Ruler (Downsound Records/Corneilus Records).

Harry Toddler (given name Patrick Ricardo Jackson) was part of the Seaview Gardens-based group Scare Dem Crew which was formed in 1995. It also comprised Elephant Man, Boom Dynamite, and Nitty Kutchie.

Harry Toddler was first to go solo with the hit Bare Gal Wah We. His other song include Dance the Angels, Bad Man Nuh Dress Like Girl, Bleach Out Face, Cut Dem Off, Hand Me The Fire, and S weet Lady.