Top acts for Dream Weekend New York

DREAM Weekend is heading to New York this weekend. Set for August 27 to 29, a number of popular entertainers are expected to treat fans to their extensive repertoire of hits. They include Spice, Serani, Chi Ching Ching, soca star Bunji Garlin, and dancehall artiste Ajji.

A list of top-flight DJs and sound systems are also on the line-up including Max Glazer, Sal Infrared, Stone Love, Young Chow, Coppershot, Chromatic and Back to Basics.

The event is scheduled for the Brooklyn Hangar in Brooklyn.

Carlos Philpotts, marketing director of Dream Entertainment, said the group has used this pandemic time to retool and re-evaluate.

“We have to be innovative in these times. We have amazing plans as Dream takes on public events once again; our outlook and our objectives are going to be different but nonetheless exciting and entertaining, possibly revolutionary!” said Philpotts. “We have received tremendous support from the Caribbean community in New York and we are humbled.”

Philpotts said he is expecting an amazing turnout and will be treated in fine style.

“Patrons can expect only the best from us, in terms of safety (COVID compliant procedures), entertainment, bar and bottle services as well as catering. Dream plans to make a lasting impression in New York and we are quite encouraged that our early bird tickets are almost sold out, for which we are truly grateful to our supporters,” he said.

Entertainment events have taken a massive blow due to the impact of the pandemic, but Dream Entertainment is hoping that its return will signal a positive change for the industry.

Formed in 2009, Dream Entertainment is the organiser of Dream Weekend, an annual weeklong getaway headlined by Jamaica's most popular events and fused with a high-energy vibe like no other in Negril, Jamaica. Dream Entertainment has also branched into Dream Cruise and Cooler fetes across the world. They are also owners of the brand Xodus Carnival.