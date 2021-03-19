Toya Lee steps out as producer

Singjay and budding producer Toya Lee has a vision. That vision is to sign new artistes and to nurture their talent.

Having established her record label Toya Lee Records less than a year ago, she makes her production debut with the Loud Box rhythm. The project was released on March 5, and it features Girl by Sizzla; Hard a Road by Flexx; Problem by Korexx; Choppa Money by Caano; The One by Shemeika and Wah Yuh by Nino Brown.

Toya Lee also contributes to the track Little Bit.

“I have been recording about ten years now as an artiste. I bring a different sound and a unique style with some versatility,” she explained.

Born Latoya Lee, she is originally from Montego Bay. However, she now resides in Florida. She explained why she decided to get into the area of music production.

“I love listening to music and I love the art of it. I found myself at a tender age writing and singing in my spare time and I realised the potential. My interest developed from there,” she said.

She continued, “I want to step outside of the box and make a difference, while working with other talented artistes.”

Asked how easy or difficult it was to get the participation of the artistes for the Loud Box rhythm, she said, “It wasn't hard. Everyone loved the rhythm and from there it was a go.”