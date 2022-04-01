Tributes for Tabby

The Mighty Diamonds are usually associated with their classic songs from the 1970s, recorded at Channel One with The Revolutionaries Band. They also enjoyed tremendous success during the 1980s and 1990s.

On all their songs, the trio was led by Donald “Tabby Diamond” Shaw, who was murdered in Olympic Way, St Andrew, on March 29. The singer was 66 years old.

Producer Donovan Germain says he first met The Mighty Diamonds in the late 1970s. He directed the group on Heads of Government, a strong album that contained the title song, Juvenile Child and Bodyguard.

He remembers Tabby Diamond as a gentle soul with “one of the most emotional voices”. As a vocalist, Germain added, he had an “effortless” delivery.

Germain was relatively new to the production game at the time of Heads of Government. What struck him most about The Diamonds' lead singer was his willingness.

“The level of humility Tabby had was rare. He was pleasant, very pleasant,” he said.

Tabby, Lloyd “Judge” Ferguson and Fitzroy “Bunny” Simpson formed The Mighty Diamonds in Trench Town in 1969. Their first hit song was Shame And Pride for producer Pat Francis in 1973 before moving to Channel One where they scored with songs like Right Time, I Need A Roof and Have Mercy.

Their biggest commercial success came in 1982 with Pass The Kouchie, a ganja anthem produced by Germain's mentor Gussie Clarke. The 1990s saw them teaming with Clarke again for hits like Heavy Load and R ough Neck (with Gregory Isaacs).

One of the writers at Clarke's Music Works studio was Hopeton Lindo who composed several songs for The Mighty Diamonds including Rough Neck, Schoolmate, Play Girl and Idlers Corner.

“I met Tabby from Channel One days and had the honour of writing songs for The Mighty Diamonds. He was one of the humblest superstars I have known. In many ways, he reminds me of Dennis Brown, gifted and humble,” Lindo told the Observer. “I was at his last performance in South Florida (at The Garden in December 2019). He will surely be missed; the reggae fraternity has lost a stalwart. May his soul rest in peace.”

At press time, no arrest was made in Tabby Diamond's murder.