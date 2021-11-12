Troy Bronxz calls for Gov't to ease hardships

Singjay Troy Bronxz wants to Government to help in easing the hardships the average Jamaican is experiencing.

“Everything a raise these days and pay nah raise, even bus fares gone up. Times hard. So, some people a trim them budget that the flesh done cut off and is pure bone left,” he said.

“Government must go back as they did in the 1960s on a campaign of more jobs... They should not allow what happened in the 1970s to return where the curtailment of imports resulted in acute shortage of raw materials, further reducing economic activities, particularly in manufacturing and construction,” he continued.

Data from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) shows that a total of 4,260 unemployed people were charged with murder, shooting and breaching the Firearms Act from 2016 to October 2021.

Of the 4, 260, 28 per cent were charged with murder, 22 per cent with shooting with intent, and 59 per cent for breaching the Firearms Act.

Social anthropologist Dr Herbert Gayle, based at The University of the West Indies, concur that “Even if the man is working and feels like a slave, and his mother and sibling are okay, he will not hurt anyone. But, if demands pile up and you already lack ontological security (food, sense of safety, support system and training and education) somebody is going to get hurt,” he said.

Troy Bronxz is promoting his latest release Bruk Pocket on the Indian Gyal rhythm. It was released on the Phylani Music label on October 29, 2021.

“This song is written because of the hardships I and thousands in my position are facing. You working, get pay and cannot pay your bills. So you can imagine what is happening to the average man who is not working,” he said.

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin) is reporting that youth unemployment rate is 19 per cent in September 2021 and that there were just over 112,000 unemployed in Jamaica.

Troy Bronxz's given name is Jaulthie Atkinson. He hails from Grove Farm in St Catherine. He honed his craft on sound systems, including Little Champion, Agony Machine, and Black Champion.

In 1995, he recorded his first song Big Man on the Hardcore Syndicate label.

His other songs include Be Careful and Clock Ticking ft Crusada.