Vanzo addresses Rumours

DURING his quest for victory in the 2017 Magnum Kings And Queens talent contest, Vanzo performed the song Rumours , about a man denying talk of him being involved with multiple women.

The singer finished second in the popular series, but last year saw him recording the single for Street Machine Productions, a French company.

Released in January, Rumours is expected to be one of the tracks from his debut album, scheduled for release this year by that label.

“Wi working hard on it (album) an' doing videos. Everything is being done in a professional way an' wi have a good project for release,” said Vanzo.

Rumours, which is done to the music of Gregory Isaacs' classic song of the same name, is the second release from Vanzo's collaboration with Street Machine Productions. They got off the mark last year with In The City.

The Sligoville-reared Vanzo (born Devano McLean) began recording in 2016. He entered the Digicel Rising Stars in 2007 as a member of Deh Deh, a duo that included his brother Denroy.

His Magnum Kings And Queens campaign provided significant exposure and caught the attention of Street Machine Productions. Since their association began in 2020, Vanzo says they have “recorded a good amount of songs”, most of which are expected to be on the album.

While he has spent considerable time working with the French label, Vanzo has also done songs for Jamaican producers such as Arif Cooper. Keeping busy on the home front is important.

“Dem sey yuh haffi dance a yard before yuh dance abroad. When yuh have a hot song in Jamaica people will know sey Vanzo still dey 'bout,” he said.