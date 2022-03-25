Visas, vaccine stall J'can acts

AMERICAN independent radio promoter Willie Daniels believes that visa challenges coupled with non-compliance with vaccine mandate by artistes have contributed to the lack of crossover success of Jamaican music in the United States in recent years.

For several years Daniels has been responsible for promoting reggae and dancehall songs to urban and mainstream radio in America.

“I can't speak about globalisation but in the United States, most of the top dancehall and reggae artistes cannot or couldn't travel. Now with the pandemic, you again have people who won't get vaccinated in order to travel — when there is a demand that at any point in time can't be filled for whatever reason. So it's not lack of demand but [rather, it is] due to circumstances,” Daniels told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Among the songs Daniels has promoted to urban and mainstream radio, which have impacted the US Billboard charts, are: Hold Yuh by Gyptian, No Games by Serani, Fever by Vybz Kartel, Toast by Koffee, Bruck it Down by Mr Vegas, Slow Down by Skip Marley and H.E.R., I Got Your Man by Lady Saw, Give it to Her by Tanto Metro and Devonte , Jook Gal (Wine Wine) remix by Elephant Man and Kip Rich, and Gal Yuh a Lead by TOK.

Daniels said it was never easy to break songs in the United States.

“It may have appeared to be easier but in those days there wasn't such a fixation on things like social media numbers or streams at that time; it was more of what was the story of this person or whether they were hot in Jamaica, or if they were big within their own genre. Now, it's how many social media followers and how many streams an artiste can gain. Marketing also plays a part,” said Daniels.

Despite the challenges, the radio promoter said Jamaican acts haven't lost their shine globally.

“You have artistes that still are big and represent for the culture. Obviously you can't compare many to the Marley legacy; I don't see where that's even a fair comparison. Sean Paul, Shaggy, Mr Vegas and Busy Signal have built huge global legacies, but you have a bunch of young artistes who are more so in the infant stages of their stories like Shenseea and Masicka. Not everyone is Jordan or Lebron, not everyone is Bob, so let the young guys become something or have time before you compare them, that's all I am saying.”

Daniels says he isn't against the strategy of using collaborations in order for an artiste to break into the American mainstream.

“I think we have always used collaborations. Artistes have always done songs with other artistes that they like or feel they can mesh with, for example Lil Jon and Elephant and Sean Paul and Busta Rhymes. I am definitely not against collaborations if they make sense.”

Asked to share his thoughts on trap dancehall and whether he believes this new genre will take off globally or not, Daniels said: “Trap is street music. Personally, it's not my speed but it's the music of the youth. As to whether it will take off globally or not, that's a hard question to answer because each generation has a problem with the next generation's mode of expression, which is what music is about. People never thought hip hop would become popular.”

The 58-year-old Daniels is originally from the Bronx in New York. He resides in Long Island. He started his journey interfacing with Jamaican music on WBLS Radio in New York and later playing in the clubs.

He studied at Bethune Cookman College and the University of New Haven.

For seven years he worked at VP Records where he was in charge of radio promotions and later artiste and repertoire (A&R). He still does work independently for the New York-based label.

Some of his current radio projects include R U That by Shenseea featuring 21 Savage, Mi Nuh Know by Shaggy, and Stylo G's Camel Toe, a track from the forthcoming mixtape Detention.