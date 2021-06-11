Who will seize the summer?

SUMMER is upon us and while we are experiencing higher temperatures, several fans believe Aidonia's U Know di Vibe is bringing more heat for the season.

“Aidonia is famous for his summer songs, Yeah Yeah being my most favourite. Three years later it seems he's back with a banger. U Know di Vibe is definitely a summer song. The lyrics, the visuals and the rhythm are really giving the people summer. Aidonia will always pop up with a hit or a good vibe when he needs to,” 22-year-old tourism management student Niquae Herdsman told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Paul Gilzene, 23, agreed, noting that the artiste, whose given name is Sheldon Lawrence, is one to watch.

“No joke dat [the song] hot, di vibe slap, visual bad. I know why Aidonia did it like dat 'cause him did video it long time... I feel like dat have potential. Maybe it can be di song for di summer. I feel like it aguh hot,” said Gilzene, who studies entertainment and cultural enterprise management at The University of the West Indies, Mona.

Produced by 4th Genna Music and Crash Dummy Productions, U Know di Vibe was released on June 4. Up to yesterday, it was trending at number 14 with approximately 256,190 views on YouTube.

Though Jahvillani's Clarks Pon Foot was released in 2019, Gilzene believes it is still trendy. He also gave his opinion on a suitable summer outfit for men.

“Clarks pon foot whether desi (Desert), Wallabee or Bank Robber (Desert Trek). Gi dem a ripped jeans — nice likkle acid wash (type of pants). Guh suh, bups wid all a mesh merino…dat's di vibe wid mi darkest glass,” he added.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Brianna Bent thinks swimwear is ideal for women to combat the rise in temperature.

“Live in a bikini this summer. I would also encourage people to take beach trips daily especially since beaches have just reopened. Mesh coverup pants go well with skimpier bikinis. Flowy beach dresses are also ideal for the season with wedges (shows),” said the entrepreneur and cybersecurity student at Saint Leo University.

Bent also listed Alkaline's More Life, Masicka's Different Type, Yaksta's Assets, Popcaan's Win, and 10Tik's Roll Deep as possible summer hits.

Twenty-two-year-old deejay Kashani “Kashmatic” Wallace said young people have a variety of tracks to choose from with the release of multiple albums.

“Seeing that it's album season, everything is just extra-catchy, everybody's been anticipating these albums. Teejay have an album a come out, Alkaline drop fi him own di other day, Masicka have fi him own pending…a lot of people a drop albums. I feel like dat aguh basically set summer fi we aside from singles,” he said.

At the same time, Herdsman and Gilzene agree that Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy's Go Down Deh is also a hot pick.

“It's an iconic trio. Di song is fiery, di moment you hear it you want to move. I'd say it's a 'collab' we never knew we needed until now. They all blended well together, and di song is doing well on di charts and on di airwaves,” Herdsman added.