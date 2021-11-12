Whopper of a gift to JAVAA

FAST food chain Burger King has answered the recent call for assistance from the Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates (JAVAA), which was seeking financial assistance for its members who were unable to work due to COVID-19 restrictions.

JAVAA's chair Frankie Campbell made the recent call and local operations of Burger King made contact and pledged to underwrite the full cost of the insurance policy, which was in jeopardy, to the tune of $250,000.

Campbell could not contain his excitement at Burger King's initiative.

“This is a great move by Burger King,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash following a handing over of the sponsorship cheque at the company's Corporate Area head offices yesterday.

“We are nothing short of excited, heartened and pleased with this and it will definitely go to protect the vital insurance policy which we have established for our members but was in danger due to the pandemic and the fact that many of our members are out of work. So we are a absolutely thankful,” he said.

Burger King's head of sales, marketing and corporate communications Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe said coming to JAVAA's assistance was part of the company's sense of responsibility.

“Burger King has always been committed to supporting the development of arts and entertainment. So much of who we are as Jamaicans is our music and musical heritage. This is why answering JAVAA's call for assistance was an easy and prompt decision for us,” she noted.

A week ago, Campbell shared that with most of the membership out of work, the dues-driven organisation had seen a dramatic decrease in its funds which are used to cover a large number of the outreach activities it carries out for its members. He noted that only 30 of JAVAA's 150 members have paid their annual dues in full and another 30 have paid partially. He explained that the dividends from the policy is what is used to bury so many of the membership with dignity and it was critical that this matter be dealt with immediately.

Campbell further noted that since the call was made, a number of other entities have indicated a willingness to assist.

“The pledges are coming in and we are very happy for that. In another two weeks or so, we will see how these materialise,” he said.

JAVAA, established 18 years ago, is dedicated to the preservation of Jamaica's musical heritage through the protection of the professional well-being of our vintage artistes and musicians.