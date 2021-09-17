Yaadcore heads to Reggae Land

Though the official release for his first album is four months away, Yaadcore has kicked off promotion for Reggae Land , which marks his evolution from sound system selector/producer to artiste.

Reggae Land is scheduled for release on January 19 by 12 Yaad Records/Delicious Vinyl Island. One of its songs, Nyquill (Spliff A Light Spliff), hit the streets this month; it features Richie Spice.

Yaadcore is one of the neo-roots-reggae's prominent players. He has released a series of well-received mixtapes titled Reggae Aroma, and three years ago ventured into music production with the song No Fenke Fenke by Kabaka Pyramid and Shanique Marie.

He steps into new territory with Nyquill (Spliff A Light Spliff) and Reggae Land.

“The big difference is I am now the main vocalist on the LP. Previously, I would do mixtapes with other people's songs and I would select an artiste based on the vibe of the riddim which is the sound and lyrical content,” Yaadcore told the Jamaica Observer.

While he headlines Reggae Land, collaborations dot the set. In addition to Richie Spice, Yaadcore shares the mic with Jah9 on Police in Helicopter, a sonic cover of John Holt's 1983 ganja anthem.

Their version is produced by Emch of Subatomic, who toured as Lee “Scratch” Perry's sound system selector for many years. When it was suggested he cover the song, Yaadore was game, given his passion for legalising ganja.

Wanting to do the original justice, he brought in Jah9, another major player in the so-called roots revival.

“She definitely delivered with feeling,” he said.

Born Rory Cha, Yaadcore is from Manchester where his sound system roots run deep. His father owned the Love People International 'sound' which operated mainly in that parish.

He and Delicious Vinyl Island have been working together since 2018 when the Los Angeles independent launched to promote Caribbean artistes. artistes.

Another collaboration Yaadcore was recently involved is the song Green Brain done with the legendary Perry who died in late August.

That track is for American producer/DJ Green Lion's pending album.

“Just the idea of a collaboration with the great Upsetter (another of Perry's nicknames) is a joy. This track we didn't work on physically but I spun a few tracks for him at Tmrw Tday Fest In Negril. Also this track was scheduled for release before his passing and I just want to say, rest up in zion king,” said Yaadcore.