Yaksta pushes with Ambition
Reggae singer Yaksta is delivering a timely message of hard work and perseverance to the youth with his latest single Ambition .
The track emphasises the importance of focusing on hard work and creating generational wealth instead of fixating on the 'hype' and material things.
“Today, as a society, we focus more on the flashy material things and what is more expensive. I am standing from a different viewpoint; I believe that building generational wealth and focusing less on the expensive materials are steps in the right direction. This is for young and the young at heart,” Yaksta said.
Ambition was released February 26 and co-produced on the Afro Boi Entertainment and WussMuzil labels.
Born Kemaul Martin, Yaksta experienced hardships and financial problems while growing up in St Mary. Music has been his escape route where he found solace in writing songs. After working in the hospitality sector at Bamboo Beach Club, Jamaica Grande Hotel and Riu in Montego Bay, he decided that music was his true calling.
He came to prominence with Home in 2017. He followed up with Boogie Woogie, produced by WussMusikk, and F S O R (Future Sound Of Reggae) Label, owned by Sean Paul's Manager Steve Wilson.
In 2020, he was featured on the four-track debut EP, Is It You, by South Florida-based DJ GQ, which premiered on the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums Chart at number 10.
Yaksta is represented by the label WussMusickk and recently partnered with Runabeat Music in the UK and Afro Boi Entertainment in United States.
