Young opens book on 'safertainment'

Jamaican-born, US-based author Cleous Young is promoting the importance of what he describes as “safertainment” in 2022. This is not only through his latest book, The Airport Adventure , but through workshops which will include entertainers.

“I am all for safety which we need to practise at home, in schools, at workplaces, and if I might add, just about anywhere we go. But, there is much more I am doing which is having workshops and encouraging entertainers to do more songs which encourage proper health- positive friends and less animosity,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

According to Young, there are too many violent lyrics in the music and now people are desensitised and see it as the norm in society.

“We are not just writers, but scribes and whenever we write a word it leaves an imprint into the minds of people,” he said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness bemoaned the violence in society which he said sidelined peace in communities and posed a challenge for him to sleep peacefully in the nights.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Jamaica ended 2021 with 1,463 murders, 132 more than the previous year. This represents a 10 per cent increase over 2021.

“Safety is a priority for everyone if we hope to live longer,” he added.

Young – who was born in Morant Bay, St Thomas – attended Morant Bay High.

“In my days as a schoolboy, we had to write love letters to get the girls we loved. I took the whole affair as a hobby with great fun, while executing my creativity,” he said.

At 15, he migrated to Pennsylvania in the United States in 1994. But he frequently visits Jamaica to stay connected to his roots.

His children's book, The Airport Adventure, was independently published on October 30, 2020. It covers safety tips, safety warnings, when to report unusual circumstances, and why it is a good idea to brush up on communication skills.

Young hopes for it to be included in the local schools' curriculum.

“I am very, very keen on safety these days with all these road deaths, burglary and murders,” he added.

His other children's books include The Prophetic Artist, The Mountain of Miracles, Do Your Best, and The Four Fisherwomen.