Yung Ras gets the 'likes'

CLARENDON-based singer Yung Ras has been making waves with She Likes .

Released last month, the song is a joint production between Finjam Music/DJ Mac/Dynasty Records.

“You know, I didn't plan on recording She Likes. A friend of mine, Young Prince, recommended that I sing the song. However, I didn't want to do it without him. So far, the feedback has been superb. People love the t'ing and I'm ready to take on a career in music. I'm ready to put in all the hard work,” Yung Ras told the Jamaica Observer.

Yung Ras's interest in music began early. His parents were background singers; his father, Lascelles Beckford, led the Crucial Vibes band which backed several artistes through the years, including late reggae icon Bob Marley.

At the age of 14, while attending Central High School in Clarendon, he was gifted with a drum set from Olympian Usain Bolt.

“Usain brought me a drum set because of my skill in playing the drum. After a while, mi did kinda lose the love for drums and then started to write songs. Mi just decided to give the drums a break,” he said.

Yung Ras, whose given name is Ambasa Beckford, said his preference in music is Afrobeats.

“My strongest point musically is Afro music. I fuse it with different genres of music. I feel like I was born to do Afro music; however, I still enjoy doing dancehall music,” the singer shared.

And what is it that he hopes to achieve musically?

“Within the next two years, I would like to win a Grammy Award, have a number one song and be the top Afro artiste in Jamaica,” he said.