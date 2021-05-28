Zekedon finds summer song

The search is on for that big summer song, and deejay Zekedon believes he has a sure chart-climber with Bumpa Truck , his single which was released in April.

Produced by Joe Taxi, Bumpa Truck is a party track dedicated to females with rotund backsides. It is inspired by another song with a similar theme that had fans jamming in clubs and at house parties in the summer of 2000.

“The Thong Song is a song that's almost 21 that I resurrected. A lotta youth dancing right now and probably wouldn't remember it, or wouldn't know the Thong Song,” said Zekedon.

Thong Song was recorded by Sisqo, lead singer of the neo-soul group Dru Hill. Released in February 2000, it had the legs to become a summer party hit and was acknowledged as one of that year's biggest hits.

Born Ezekiel Edwards in Brooklyn, New York to Jamaican parents, Zekedon has had a handful of well-received dancehall songs including AI Class and Bullseye, a collaboration with Chi Ching Ching. He is confident Bumpa Truck has the goods to surpass those and become a mega hit.

“Just the language of the track, it's so universal where everyone can understand it. I really feel it can get up on the pop charts,” he said.

Zekedon has lived in South Florida for over 20 years. It's where he learned the ins and outs of the music business from his aunt, singer/songwriter and musician Annette Brissett; another mentor was Mr Vegas whom he toured with as a selector/DJ for eight years.

He is excited Bumpa Truck got a thumbs-up from veteran rapper Busta Rhymes who nodded his approval while watching the song's video. Zekedon also appears in the visual for Haitian-American rapper Kodak Black's hit song, Z Look Jamaican, which he sees as another boost for his career and his latest single.

“Right now, every girl a get dem body done. Who nuh have a bumpa, dem a pay US$3000 fi get a bumpa. Dem get any size dem want,” he said, laughing.