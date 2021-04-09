ZJ Dymond goes full force

There seems to be as many producers as artistes in the competitive dancehall arena, and like their recording counterparts, being different is critical to success. ZJ Dymond of Full Chaarge Records knows that all too well.

He is currently promoting Force, a song by Vybz Kartel and Sikka Rhymes, which was released in February.

“Since I started my record label in 2011, I have always tried to maintain an authentic sound, dancehall or reggae. It's not necessarily hard to be different in that sense, yuh have to be creative and maintain authenticity with yuh creativity,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash. “Music evolves, so yuh have to work with di time.”

Force is his latest collaboration with the incarcerated Kartel who has given Full Chaarge Records two of its biggest hits in Pretty Position which was done on the Promiscuous 'riddim' and Straight Narrow on the Ghetto Bible 'riddim'.

While chemistry between artiste and producer is key, ZJ Dymond believes how both parties work on a catchy beat adds to a winning formula. That combination has made many a dancehall reputation since the 1990s when the genre began making inroads in the lucrative hip hop market.

“The ingredients of a great rhythm starts with your direction, what yuh want to get from this beat whether it be reggae or dancehall. What direction yuh want it take di artiste so when it goes out there it have that effect to become a hit,” he explained. “Most of the time yuh creative juices flow whether you are in di studio creating a beat, whether yuh doing it by yourself or sitting down with a beat maker.”

ZJ Dymond (given name Kerishma Davis) got his start as a sound system selector and was also a DJ at high-profile venues like Margaritaville. In addition to his hits with Vybz Kartel, he has produced Body Feel Good by Vershon, Party Tonight by DeMarco and Govana's Yuh Can Wuk.

— Howard Campbell