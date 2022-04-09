FLOOD OF EMOTIONS

Jamaica College's Michael Andre Edwards (2nd right) is overcome with emotions as he celebrates with schoolmates after winning the Class Three long jump during the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at National Stadium on Friday. Edwards' winning effort was 6.55 metres.

