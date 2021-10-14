At last!
Reggae Boyz beat Honduras for first win of octagonal Concacaf World Cup qualifying campaignThursday, October 14, 2021
|
Jamaica defeated hosts Honduras 2-0 in Concacaf World Cup qualifying action at the Olimpico Metropolitano Stadium in San Pedro Sula yesterday.
The goals were scored by Kemar Roofe in the 38th minute and Oniel Fisher (79th), giving the Boyz their first win of the Concacaf final-round qualifiers.
See related Story:
Drought broken! - Jamaica finally take 3 points in World Cup qualifier against Honduras
