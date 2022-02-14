PHOTO: FULL FLIGHT!

Dunbeholden's Atapharoy Bygrave does his signature acrobatic celebration after scoring his team's equaliser in their Jamaica Premier League contest against Mount Pleasant at The University of the West Indies/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Sunday.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login