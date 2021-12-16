Tour in jeopardy

KARACHI, Pakistan (CMC) — Five more West Indies players and support staff have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 days after four others were found to have contracted the virus.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has not yet made an announcement, but CMC Sports understands that discussions are now ongoing over the future of the tour.

The latest development comes ahead of the final Twenty20 International (T20I) scheduled for today at the National Stadium here. West Indies would be aiming to avoid a whitewash as they have already lost the series 2-0.

Last Saturday, CWI disclosed that left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell, all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers, along with a non-coaching member of the team management unit returned positive tests in Karachi and would be unavailable to participate in the series.

The positive tests were confirmed while the players and staff were still in room isolation, and everyone else returned negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results, CWI CEO Johnny Grave had said.

However, subsequent testing found the additional members of the touring team positive.

After the first four tested positive, Grave said it is impossible to completely remove the risk of COVID-19 from a cricket tour in spite of the fact that many of the players have been living in biosecure bubbles almost continuously since before the Caribbean Premier League.