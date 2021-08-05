PHOTO: YUMMY!

Thursday, August 05, 2021

Jamaica's double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson- Herah takes a bite out of her gold medal during the ceremony for the women's 200m at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday. (Photo: Collin Reid courtesy of Supreme Ventures, Courts & Alliance Investments)

