'Mum' the word in Eight Thirty Sprint

Running for the second time, three-year-old chestnut filly Mum produced an eye-catching performance to win the Eighty Thirty Sprint to give her connections hope of a possible start in the upcoming Classic series of races.
Trained by Spencer Chung and ridden by the “Iceman” Aaron Chatrie, the daughter of Sensational Slam – Saint Cecelia romped the native-bred three-year-old maiden special weight event for fillies only by 3 ¾ lengths in a decent time of 59.3.
From the start, it was never a contest as Mum was always upfront setting the pace. The fleet-footed Mum stayed with rivals Diamond in the Sky (Shane Ellis), Artesia (Omar Walker), Midnight Blue (Javaniel Patterson), and Iannai Links (Anthony Thomas) for the first part of the race.
Inside the final 1 ½ furlongs, Mum began to open up to win impressively ahead of Artesia with Atonement (Reyan Lewis) third. Splits were 22.4 x 45.4.
“I am pleased with the win by Mum. She did it comfortably. Mum is still green as she was not keeping a straight course. but she is still learning which is expected of her. I mean, that is expected of her as she develops.
“We just have to take her stage by stage as she goes up in the classes and see how she progresses going into the Classics,” Chung said.
