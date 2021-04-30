'Wonder' in Portmore

The Portmore Stakes, a native-bred three-year-old Graded Stakes event for fillies only, is a new addition to the preparation races heading into the Classic series of races. The 7½-furlong (1,500m) contest takes place tomorrow (Saturday, May 1) and sees 12 runners taking part in the Portmore which carries a total purse of $3-million.

Below is the analysis of the starters in the first edition of the Portmore Stakes.

1. THREE TIMES LUCKY: (3 ch f by Northern Giant – Granville Greta) – Ran no race in the recent Thornbird Stakes over seven furlongs (1,400m) . Three Times Lucky, although experienced with 11 lifetime starts, cannot be recommended.

2. SWEET MAJESTY: (3 b f by Soul Warrior – Bitter End) – Races for the fifth time and is the only maiden in this race which makes it difficult for Sweet Majesty to win. Note the figure 8 has been taken off.

3. SECRET IDENTITY: (3 b f by Bern Identity – Pomeroy's Secret) – Gave a good account of herself in the Hotline Stakes over six furlongs on March 13, going down narrowly to Action Ann, in what was only her second run. Secret Identity' has been meticulously prepared but even then it would take the run of a lifetime to win the Portmore. Expected to run a prominent race especially with Dane Nelson in the saddle. Secret Identity races with first time Lasix.

4. AWESOME CHOICE: (3 ch f by Sensational Slam – Lipstick Lily) — Awesome Choice, against these, cannot get a winning vote.

5. HEAVENLY GLITTER : (3 dkb f by Deputy Glitter – Heavenly Peace) – A winner on last who is going to find repeating a difficult task.

6. SENSATIONAL ENDING: (3 ch f by Sensational Slam – Pleasant Ending) – Came running on towards the end of the seven-furlong Thornbird Stakes (April 7) behind She's A Wonder and Action Ann. Sensational Ending is sure to enjoy the extra half-a-furlong and her expected final rattle may earn her a place on the board.

7. ACTION ANN: (3 gr f by Sensational Slam – Ladylike) – Talented sort who was beaten by over 10 lengths by She's A Wonder in the recent seven-furlong Thornbird Stakes. Prior to that, Action Ann was the winner of the Hotline Stakes (six furlongs) and should relish the extra real estate, but there is still She's A Wonder to deal with again. A good effort is expected but for second place.

8. IANZHA LINKS: (3 ch f by Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) – Seemingly has some ability and while developing cannot win this one.

9. KATALINA: (3 ch f by Ride On Curlin – Alienate) – Katalina is going to be left behind. Katalina races with Lasix for the first time.

10. SHE'S A WONDER: (3 b f by Bern Identity – Jamaican Dream) – Clearly the best native-bred three-year-old filly in training at present. She's A Wonder destroyed all in the recent Thornbird Stakes, which she won by over 10 lengths in a fast time of 1:25.4 for six furlongs. The extra yardage is of no consequence for She's A Wonder as she ran well mat a mile as a two-year-old. The Portmore could easily by another victory for this talented filly who does not have to lead in order to win. Note her trainer Ian Parsard has kept faith with jockey Reyan Lewis.

11. HOIST THE MAST: (3 ch f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Opulent) – Was expected to do much better than her fourth-place finish in the Thornbird Stakes. Now going longer, the chances of Hoist The Mast are diminished. She is expected to lead and then give way in the straight.

12. AMY THE BUTCHER: (3 gr f by Deputy Glitters – Asia's Dream) – Has no chance of winning.