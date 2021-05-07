'Roses' for trainer Spencer Chung 200th winner

'Roses' for trainer Spencer Chung 200th winnerFriday, May 07, 2021
|
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
|
Trainer Spencer Chung achieved the milestone of 200 wins when Roses for Elle did the job for him in a four-year-old and upwards (non-winners of two) contest for fillies and mares at Caymanas Park on Saturday, May 1.
“It is always a nice feeling of accomplishment to win and to reach another milestone in one's career, this time reaching the 200th mark figure.
“For me it is just as rewarding as the first 100, as every horse and their winning effort is special to me and, of course, it is always nice to be a winner.
“The task of reaching 200 winners have been a long time coming, especially for me, who is not a claimer of horses, but winners will come over time as I school young horses. It just shows how long we have been down here [Caymanas Park] toiling, not only me, but everyone in this tough profession of being a racehorse trainer.
“I have to thank all of my faithful owners for their continued support, along with the grooms, stable hands and other assistants who combined to ensure we are on the right path to get the job done to move us forward,” Chung said.
Roses for Elle, bred and owned by Lakeland Farms Ltd and ridden to victory by Dane Nelson, won the event by one length, in a time of 1:15.4 seconds, with guiding splits of 23.2, 48.0.
Ajita a 5/1 chance, with Reyan Lewis up, finished second, while Miss Hillington was third with Anthony Thomas in the irons.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy