'Roses' for trainer Spencer Chung 200th winner

Trainer Spencer Chung achieved the milestone of 200 wins when Roses for Elle did the job for him in a four-year-old and upwards (non-winners of two) contest for fillies and mares at Caymanas Park on Saturday, May 1.

“It is always a nice feeling of accomplishment to win and to reach another milestone in one's career, this time reaching the 200th mark figure.

“For me it is just as rewarding as the first 100, as every horse and their winning effort is special to me and, of course, it is always nice to be a winner.

“The task of reaching 200 winners have been a long time coming, especially for me, who is not a claimer of horses, but winners will come over time as I school young horses. It just shows how long we have been down here [Caymanas Park] toiling, not only me, but everyone in this tough profession of being a racehorse trainer.

“I have to thank all of my faithful owners for their continued support, along with the grooms, stable hands and other assistants who combined to ensure we are on the right path to get the job done to move us forward,” Chung said.

Roses for Elle, bred and owned by Lakeland Farms Ltd and ridden to victory by Dane Nelson, won the event by one length, in a time of 1:15.4 seconds, with guiding splits of 23.2, 48.0.

Ajita a 5/1 chance, with Reyan Lewis up, finished second, while Miss Hillington was third with Anthony Thomas in the irons.