Billy Whizz sped to a three-length win in this year's rendition of the Royal Dad Trophy at Caymanas Park on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The Royal Dad Trophy was for imported horses three-year-old and upwards (non-winners of three races), and native bred three and four year olds (non-winners of four races) travelling nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820 metres).

THE RACE

Owned by Von G White, trained by now leading trainer Jason DaCosta with Dick Cardenas in the irons, Billy Whizz, a three-year-old bay gelding by Northern Giant – Khadiliah, was pushed to lead as the starter let them go. Travelling down the backstretch, Cardenas with a snug wrap kept Billy Whizz galloping smoothly as no challengers emerged.

Passing the four-furlong marker, Cardenas let out a notch or two and Billy Whizz responded by increasing his lead. In the stretch drive, it was all Billy Whizz who won handily by 5 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:54.2 after setting splits of 26.3 x 51.0 x 1:14.3 x 1:140.2. Santorini (Linton Steadman) was second with Sencity (Dane Dawkins) occupying the third slot.

OWNER'S COMMENT

“ Billy Whizz has been working well and as can be seen by his performances over the last two months or so, he has been improving rapidly. He ( Billy Whizz) is maturing with age and in time he is expected to become better if he remains sound. His performance today was commendable and the time he posted was quite decent. As there was no real speed in the race, the plan was for him to go in front and win from there and as you saw, it was how far he would have won from his opponents. I am pleased with the performance and am just keeping my finger crossed that he remains sound. From herein, we have a busy schedule for him to the end of the season as he must earn his keep. After Billy Whizz completes his schedule, we will give him a well-earned rest.”

THE ANALYSIS

Billy Whizz turned the tables on his recent conqueror Santorini but did so with a considerable swing in the handicaps. Yet, despite this obvious advantage, the performance of Billy Whizz, who, as his owner stated in his post-race interview is improving rapidly, is nothing to scoff at.

Racing eyes at this time of year are pasted to see how well the three year olds improve and how many will join the ranks of the upper classes.

We already know that Further and Beyond and She's A Wonder have made their move, so now we await what the others including Billy Whizz will do.