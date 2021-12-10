'Jordon' to reign again in the War Zone

Another exciting gallop is expected from the Ian Parsard-conditioned American-bred Jordon Reign's, who headlines a small field of seven runners for the running of $1.13-million War Zone feature event on the 11-race MBet Summit of Speed race day tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

Below is the analysis of the runners as they go over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) for the three-year-old and upward Restricted Stakes event.

1. MOONOVA (USA): (3 gr f by Overanalyze – Jennifer Moon) — Going to find the main principals too hot to handle.

2. SECRET IDENTITY: (3 b c by Bern Identity – Pomeroy's Secret) – Talented filly who was all the rage on November 27 but ran disappointingly finishing third behind Super Duper over the five-straight course. Secret Identity should be better off at this distance but faces a tough and smart-looking Jordon Reign's, an American-bred runner who finished second behind on November 13. If Jordon Reign's doesn't show up then Secret Identity looks the likely choice to take down this trophy race and give her trainer his 200th career win.

3. CATABA: (3 ch f by Lion Tamer – Tooting Kat) — A winner on November 15, who is going to find repeating not possible.

4. MAGICAL MOOD: (3 ch f by Fearless Vision – The Lady Scored) – Good filly whose best option is a placing position.

5. JORDON REIGN'S (USA): (3 b g by Mosler – Dearie Be Good) — Completed his second-consecutive win from as many start this season. On November 13, Jordon Regin's showed exciting promise when winning by four lengths in a time of 1:05.2. With nothing much in the line-up, Jordon Reign's is expected to make it three in a row.

6. CHANDRA'S LAW: (3 ch f by Sensational Slam – She's Spectacular) — Can only hope for a minor placing.

7. MUM: (3 ch f by Sensational Slam – Saint Cecelia) — Capable enough filly who is expected to be a part of the exotics.