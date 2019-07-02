'Bigdaddy' cool again

Six-year-old bay gelding Bigdaddykool (Sorrentino – Beware Baby) added to trainer Anthony Nunes' Jamaica Derby weekend of celebration by romping home effortlessly in the $1.3 million, The Viceroy Trophy feature at Caymanas Park on Sunday last (June 30).

After watching his younger half-brother Supreme Soul ( Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) win the 99th running of the Boom Jamaica Derby on Saturday, Bigdaddaykool made sure he was not left out of the party by winning the Grade One event over 9 furlongs (1,800m) by 5 ½ lengths, defeating in the process his stable companion and winner of this race last year, Houdini's Magic.

Apprentice Reyan Lewis held Bigdaddykool just off the pace as Superluminal (Omar Walker) and Houdini's Magic (Shane Ellis) went at each other from the start of the race.

Approaching the half mile (800m) marker Houdini's Magic went through to the lead over Superluminal, with Will In Charge (Robert Halledeen), who was in the process of recovering after almost falling when the starting gates opened — moving down to third ahead of Bigdaddykool.

Bigdaddykool then began to lengthen strides approaching the final bend and drew alongside Houdini's Magic in deep stretch before skittering away for a powerful win.

Bigdaddykool completed the distance in a very fast 1:50.0, which is just three-fifths of a second outside of the Stakes record of 1:49.2 achieved by Temperence Oaks in 1997. The track record is jointly held by Thornbird and The Viceroy himself at 1:48.1. Thornbird did it in 1984 and The Viceroy equalled the time five years after.

“ Bigdaddykool is a horse that we have to work on his feet constantly. He always gives us good times and bad times but you know, it is really good to see him run and win like this. I do feel a little bit bad for Will In Charge's connections, as he didn't get a good break and clearly he didn't run to the best of his ability. but I am sure he will be back,” Nunes said in his post-race comments.

It was the second winner on the 10-race card for both Nunes and Lewis as they earlier teamed up with Big Bang to win the first race, a Restricted Allowance event over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m).

The first race for the new set of trainee apprentices saw the 96-lb, Ramon Nepare guiding the Valbert Marlowe-trained Congrats Suckie to victory over 5 ½ furlongs.

It was a well-timed ride by the youngster, who kept Congrats Suckie off the pace before striking with a furlong and a half to go. As is always the case, all 10 apprentices in the race ride without the use of the whip.

Racing continues on Saturday, with the feature event being the None Such Sprint.