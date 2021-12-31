'Gunners' aiming a shot at Manchester City

The red-hot Gunners, Arsenal, will be aiming to shoot down the Premier League title favourites Manchester City when they welcome them to the Emirates in the first game of the new year – then later on Saturday the resurgent Foxes, Leicester City, who beat Liverpool in midweek, will seek to continue their pursuit of a European place when they take on the bottom club Norwich at home in a match they should win.

Event # 1 – EPL, Arsenal vs Manchester City

Arsenal will be looking to make it six wins in a row in all competitions when they welcome Manchester City to their Emirates Stadium tomorrow, January 1.

The Gunners have been victorious in each of their last four league matches to rise to fourth in the table, four points clear of fifth placed West Ham United after appearing to have no chance to a top four finish a few months ago. Arsenal will enter this match in high spirits having slammed Norwich 5-0 ahead of this game but, more impressive for the Gunners is the fact that they have scored a whopping 14 goals in their last 3 matches, including 3 goals or more in their last 3 matches.

Manchester City's title chances were given a massive boost on Tuesday when Leicester City beat fellow title contenders Liverpool 1-0 at home to hand the Blues a six-point advantage atop the standings. With that cushion and the form City have displayed in recent times, they could well be celebrating another title triumph at the end of May. Like Arsenal, City will enter this match in red-hot form having won four-straight league matches and, in the process, hitting the back of the net 17 times in their last three matches, and like Arsenal, they too have scored three or more goals in their last three matches. With that said, City have an enviable record against Arsenal having won their last four meetings with their last encounter being a 5-0 thrashing they handed out to the Gunners.

KEY STATS

Arsenal - with the 0-5 away win at Norwich City, Arsenal are on a four-match winning run in the league. The team has won five of their last eight matches in Premier League. Arsenal have scored an average of 1.68 goals per game since the beginning of the season in the league.

Manchester City – with the 6-3 home win against Leicester City, Manchester City are on a nine-match winning run in the league. The team has won their last eight matches in Premier League. Manchester City have scored an average of 2.63 goals per game since the beginning of the season in the league.

Both sides – Arsenal have won their last four matches and have scored in each of their last seven matches – Arsenal have scored the opening goal in 14 of their 19 matches and have won their last five home matches. The Gunners are also undefeated in their last eight home matches. Manchester City are seeking their sixth-consecutive away win, and also their 10th-consecutive match without a draw.

The betting tip. Manchester City win.

Event # 2 EPL – Leicester vs Norwich

Leicester City finished the year on a high and will be eyeing a good start to 2022 when they host struggling Norwich on New Year's Day.

Leicester start the New Year ninth in the league standing, with 25 points, 15 ahead of rock bottom Norwich. Ahead of this New Year's Day encounter, Leicester produced one of their best performances of the season in their 1-0 triumph over a luck-less Liverpool on Tuesday. Surprisingly, that was only Leicester's third clean sheet in the league this season and the fact that it included a saved penalty, the Foxes confidence will be sky high. While their struggles at the back have been on full display in recent times, Leicester hasn't struggled in attack and heading into this match, they have scored in each of their last nine matches. In four of their last five, they have scored two or more goals and in total, they have scored 13 goals in their last five games.

Meanwhile, for Norwich, who have suffered four losses in their last six matches against Leicester, this game couldn't have come at a worse time. They have five straight losses going into this match and having finished bottom of the league last season, it strengthens the prediction that they will be among the teams getting relegated this season. With that said, a win in this game may change a lot, but Norwich haven't shown much capability to win games in recent times. They head into this match right after being hammered 3-0 by Crystal Palace on Tuesday, a result that saw them going five straight matches without scoring a single goal.

KEY STATS

Leicester – with the 1-0 home win against Liverpool, Leicester City have won their last three home matches in the league. The majority of Leicester City's wins has been obtained with a one-goal margin (four wins), while three of their wins had a margin of two goals or more.\

Norwich – with the 3-0 away defeat at Crystal Palace, Norwich City are on a five-match losing run, bringing their winless run to seven matches, and they have failed to score in their last five games in the league. The team has lost five of their last eight matches in the Premier League.

Both sides – Leicester have won four of their last 10 matches in the league, while Norwich have lost five straight matches in the league – The Foxes, Leicester, have scored 13 goals in their last five matches, while Norwich have failed to score a single goal in their last five matches.

The betting tip. Leicester City win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Arsenal vs Manchester City

Saturday, January 1, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ARSENAL TO WIN $5.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,500

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,550

MATCH TO DRAW $4.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,500

Odds on the Home Team (Arsenal)

winning the game 2-1 at full time $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000

Odds on the Away Team (City)

winning the game 0-3 at full time $12.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $61.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $61,000.



JUSTBET ODDS – Leicester vs Norwich

Saturday, January 1, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LEICESTER TO WIN $1.43 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,430

NORWICH TO WIN $7.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $7,000

MATCH TO DRAW $5.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,000

Odds on the Home Team (Leicester)

winning the game 3-0 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000

Odds on the Away Team (Norwich)

winning the game 0-1 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

Odds on the game drawing 0-0 at full time $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000.