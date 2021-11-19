'Oh my Lord, he can't win again!'

Further and Beyond, in a never-to-be-forgotten display of tenacity, class, and utter determination won the inaugural staging of the $6-million Jamaica Cup feature at Caymanas Park on Saturday, November 13.

The Jamaica Cup feature was contested as an Open Allowance/Graded Stakes race for three-year-old upwards horses going 9 ½ furlongs (1900 metres).

THE RACE

Further and Beyond, until the guidance of jockey Linton Steadman changed his competing modus, by running on late instead of being with the early pace setters to win by three parts of a length as the 9/5 favourite.

Further and Beyond, the 7/2 chance, trained by champion Anthony Nunes, beat Billy Whizz (Dick Cardenas) in a winning time of 2:00.2 seconds tracking fractions of 24.2, 49.1, 1:14.0, 1:38.4 seconds to register his fourth win for the season. Calculus (Shane Ellis) finished third.

Billy Whizz set off in front followed by Eroy (Oshane Nugent), King Arthur (Anthony Thomas), with Calculus surprisingly early close by.

Down the backstretch, the order remained the same but Cardenas upped the tempo leaving the four-furlong point on the course. At this stage Further and Beyond was uncharacteristically near to the pack of trailers looking hopelessly out of contention.

Still going strong on the headlines Billy Whizz turned for home with a clear advantage. Even with the two furlongs of the stretch drive left in the contest, Further and Beyond, now on the wide outside started to motor, yet, but even at this stage not even his staunchest supporter thought he could win.

The one person who did not harbour such thoughts was Steadman. Riding as if possessed, as if he knew every sinew in the physical make-up of Further and Beyond, Steadman got his mount to accelerate like never before and the conquering duo were able to nab the victory in the twilight of the day by three parts of length.

Further and Beyond is a three-year-old chestnut colt by B lue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble.

TRAINER'S COMMENT

“The unfortunate thing with him ( Further and Beyond) was losing the Gold Cup, as he did not get the opportunity after an equipment failure. The benefit of that mishap is that it left him to come into the Jamaica Cup with 52.0 kg. I thought that the two three year olds, he and Billy Whizz would have been the horses to beat as they both had 52.0 kgs, and Calculus, another three-year-old, ran a heck of a race with 55.0 kg. So, we felt good coming in. But, we did not like the two-draw position as we knew that we wanted to come from off the pace and I was worried about him being shuffled back in the first turn and that is exactly what happened. Down the backstretch, he got into a nice rhythm and when they quicken leaving the half-mile, Linton (Steadman) got stuck behind my other horse in the race Oneofakind and another horse, and with the horses full of running on the front end, I said to myself, 'Oh my Lord!' I didn't think that at this stage, he did not have got enough time to get back at them as I knew that he would come home running as he has a great heart.

Further and Beyond made me proud, he is a lovely deserving horse, he was the champion two-year-old but things have just not gone his way this year. Notwithstanding, this one is just for Further and Beyond, and Linton rode him brilliantly and, I cannot be any happier. Everybody knows that I knew Linton from he was a little boy and the victory is a full family affair. I am ecstatic. Things fell into place today, and Further and Beyond came good to cement my belief in his ability.”

THE VERDICT

Jamaica Day was a much-needed injection into the arm of racing. There was an increase in all purses, the betting was brisk, and the performances on the track were to savour for a long time.

Further and Beyond gained redemption after a competitive Classic campaign in which he failed to find success. His connections led by Nunes fought through the pain and anguish in this heart-breaking profession, and the smiles have returned.

What was visibly beneficial for the racing product was the final placings. Further and Beyond (first), Billy Whizz (second), and Calculus third. These are all three year olds who are now expected to continue their development at four to enhance the pool at the highest level.

Spare a thought for Billy Whizz. He raced among the best in the land and did so with some authority, and, yet, he is still in restricted company. This means he still has a non-winners of four, then Overnight, Open Allowance, and finally Grade One to run in.