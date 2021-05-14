'Piloting' down the Monday five straight

A three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance is the highest rated event on the nine-race card on Monday, May 17 at Caymanas Park. Eleven runners will contest coming down the five-furlong (1,000m) straight course.

Below is the analysis of the runners in the race.

1. GOD OF LOVE: (5 b g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – God of Love has been timely prepared coming into this race and can win with the only issue being drawn in the unproductive number one starting stall for the five straight.

2. HARRY'S TRAIN (USA): (6 ch m by Discreetly Mine – Sweet Dixie) –Finished in third place on May 1 but Harry's Train will have to find much more if she is to have a say.

3. RAW LIQUID: (5 b h by Liquidity – Good Investment) – Raw Liquid has been holding his own since coming to this level and should give a good account of himself.

4. LABAN: (4 b c by Sensational Slam – For Trixie) – Was expected to win on April 20 but failed to deliver, outsprinted by Victory Turn going six furlongs (1,200m). Laban is still effective over the straight but will require Abigail Able in the saddle to be at her best.

5. EAGLE ONE (USA): (4 b c by Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Won well on April 30 when travelling six furlongs, finishing in a time of 1:15.4. Eagle One likes the straight course and with the stables bang in form, could challenge for top honours.

6. UNKNOWN SOLDIER: (4 b f by American Dance – Outfither) – Has no chance of winning.

7. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Shows up every now and then with reasonable efforts and based on current form, El Profesor is expected to be in the money.

8. RAS EMANUEL: (9 b h by Burning Marque – Pleasant Princess) – Although getting on in years, Ras Emanuel is a lover of the five straight and breaking from the outside number eight draw, if all goes well, could lead home rivals.

9. SIR KEL: (5 b g by Freedom For Jante – Gold Price) – A winner on April 17 who now tries his luck in the higher grade where winning is going to be difficult.

10. FORMAL GLADIATOR: (6 b h by Adore The Gold - Priceless Beauty) – Fast horse who was down the track in his last two runs. Although, Formal Gladiator is going to enjoy this galloping course, a winning run is not on the cards.

11. ROJORN DI PILOT: (5 b c by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – Ran well in his pipe opener on April 19 after a long break when finishing second to Sir Alton over this distance. Rojorn Di Pilot is well positioned in the outside draw and is set to make this career win number six.