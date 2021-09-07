1-2-3-4-5!

JOCKEY Dick Cardenas embellished the first staging of the Winston “Fanna” Griffiths Classic on Saturday, September 4 at Caymanas Park when he rode a five winners from his nine rides on the 11-race card.

The Panamanian rider was pleased with the positive result, saying it was ample reward for working hard with horses at exercise gallops in the mornings during their preparation for race days.

The lightweight rider opened the programme with the first three winners on the card with Synchronize, a 5/2 betting option in the first event for trainer Dale Murphy.

He then completed the outstanding feat on the 9/5 chance Curlin's Flight in the penultimate race on the card and, in-between those races, added Silent Mission in the second for trainer Jason DaCosta followed by Lightning McQueen in the third trained by Clifford Atkinson Jr, and Smokey Topaz – a 7/2 chance trained by Andrew McDonald in the fifth.

“I got nine rides as my agent did a very good job of putting together a value package for me, and it leaves quite happy.

“For me, riding those five winners was achieved because I continue to work hard in the mornings to achieve, and I will continue to do so.

“Looking at the first race, to tell the truth, I knew little about the horse [ Synchronize]. But I was told to sit, wait, and break sharply as I have a chance of doing well. I followed instructions and Synchronize won. Thank God!

“In the second race , Silent Mission is a horse I know quite well as I work with him in the mornings and I know him well enough so that was an easy win for me.

“My third winner was on Lightning McQueen, a horse that I never worked before so I just broke, went to the front and that was that. Lightning McQueen was a winner.

“The fourth was also an easy win as I had to just break and go, and Smokey Topaz did the rest.

“My fifth winner, Curlin's Flight came with a similar approach to that of the fourth to end the story,” said an exhausted Cardenas at the end of the race day.