100 winners for trainer Donovan Plummer

Trainer Donovan Plummer joins a select unit of trainers who have saddled 100 winners at Caymanas Park.

Plummer, a breeder and owner also, who first became a trainer 10 years ago, accomplished the milestone event on Saturday (December 11), after posting his owned and trained bay mare Fabulosity to victory.

“I am hugely elated to reach the 100 milestone target. I have been in the nineties for a little while but, just like in a game of cricket, when a batsman gets into the nineties, he wants to come out and reach the mercurial figure of 100, so I was very anxious to get out of the nineties and reach the milestone.

“I am now happy about the positive result. But training horses is a tedious job, and to be successful to reap any reward, you have to be dedicated to the task at hand and work hard. It is not an individual task for any one person and I must give thanks a lot of commendation to my assistants to owners and others, who have supported me during my training effort to attain this milestone achievement,” a smiling Plummer said.

Fabulosity produced the goods for his trainer in a Restricted Allowance IV (non-winners of three) race for five-year-old and upwards, going 1200 metres. The jockey on board was Roger Hewitt.