2021 Champions

The racing year 2021 ended over the last three days with the riveting conclusion to the trainers' championship involving champion Anthony Nunes and Jason DaCosta.

The champions in the other categories were already decided, with Anthony Thomas winning his third jockeys' title; HAM Stables Limited the breeders' crown; Carlton Watson the champion owner; and Tefara Wright from the stables of Nunes, the champion groom.

The Horse of the Year will be voted on by the third week in January by racing journalists and selected members of the promoting company. The top money spinner among the horses is Further and Beyond.