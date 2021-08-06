99-1 chance winning, then Mahogany at his best

Against the background of the Government's battle to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic which creates a fluid scenario requiring intelligent responses to the dynamics, constant adjustments have been made by the local racing promoter.

One such is the promotion of the Emancipation Day race meet on the day following its designated celebration date in conjunction with presenters of the 17th Betting, Gaming & Lotteries Commission (BG&LC) race day.

Form players were off to a promising start with Fighting Valbee (Aaron Chatrie), tuned by second-generation trainer Michael Marlowe, confirmed recent form of two promising second-place efforts with victory by just over one length as the 7/5 favourite in the 1300-metre first event.

In the day's 1400-metre second, winner Lady Bastipur, facing the friendliest opposition in her 16-race career, inflicted a 4 1/2-length defeat on her closest pursuer for trainer Donavon Russell to savour a problem-free trip for his filly.

The two year olds made their first appearance of the season in the 600-metre straight BG&LC/Thoroughbred Owners & Breeders Association Juvenile Dash as the third event.

Here the railbirds were spot on in their reporting that the Philip Feanny-trained Prncsshootingstar (Oniel Mullings) had inherited a sliver of the talent of her well-bred and speedy sire Buzz Nightmare, whose first crop is debuting this year. The bay filly, starting as the even money favourite, skated in nearly four lengths clear.

In the 1000-metre straight fourth event, Mother Nature (Dick Cardenas) at odds of 7/2 raced in the front rank of her last two races unsuccessfully. Owner/trainer Andrew McDonald must have been very happy over his six-year-old grey mare's return to form to be almost two lengths clear at the line for her fifth win in a 47-race career.

Dane Nelson, the joint 2020 champion reinsman, earned his commission from the purse of the 1200-metre sixth event with minimal effort as the Lawrence Freemantle-trained seven-year-old General Mubaraak was a 13-1/2-length runaway winner over 14 rivals in the 1200-metre sixth event.

Half an hour later in the 1300-metre seventh event, the second of Nelson's two on the day came in a vastly contrasting manner. Nelson, aboard consistent gelding Lightning McQueen, a six-time winner from 14 starts, had him racing front for long time. Ultimately, the jockey who dubs himself “Warrior Chief” needed all the skills and experience he could muster in escaping to victory by the thickness of the skin of his mount's nose over Azari (Dick Cardenas).

The surprise generated by the winner of the 1100-metre seventh was total when the filly Do Your Job, trained by Johnny Wilmot and ridden by Javaniel Patterson, ran on strongly to beat 7/5 bet Thegoodlife (Anthony Thomas) by a half a length at odds of 135/1 to shock even the connections.

Heavily favoured by the conditions of weight allotment of the 1100-metre eighth and featured event, the BG&LC Trophy ensured Mahogany (Dane Dawkins), trained by Ian Parsard, would have sprinted dominantly to come home at least 8 1/2 lengths clear of his main rival. The owners were able to claim this gifted handicap entitlement for the major share of the prize money.

In contrast, the ninth and closing 1000-metre round event ended in victory by a half a length for trainer Alford Brown's four-year-old gelding Primal Fear (Shane Ellis) beating 68/1 outsider Lava Boy in a driving finish at odds of 7/2.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Johnny Wilmot, who is normally focused on working with older horses, for winning with first-time starter Do Your Job. The Best Winning Gallop was displayed by Lightning McQueen and Dane Nelson for his skills to eke out the win gets another Jockeyship Award.