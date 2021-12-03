Racing Snaps for Sunday, November 28, 2021

Racing Snaps for Sunday, November 28, 2021Friday, December 03, 2021
|
Casual Affair (Oneil Mullings) a winner at long odds of 62-1. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
Trainer Ryan Darby making sure all is well with his upset winner, Casual Affair.
Prosecco (Robert Halledeen) in the process of releasing the maiden tag.
THE WINNING COMBO! Jockey Robert Halledeen (left) and trainer Fitzgerald Richards
Jockey Tevin Foster guides Willodeen to the winners' enclosure.
Jockey Aaron Chatrie cooling out before the start of a race.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy