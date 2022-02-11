THE 2021 WINNERS

Most Improved Rider - Tevin Foster

Most Improved Trainer - Johnny Wilmot

TWO-YEAR-OLDS (SPRINTERS 3F - 6F)

Best 2-Y-O Female - Golden Wattle

Best 2-Y-O Male - Brinks

Best 2-Y-O Sprinter - Brinks

TWO-YEAR-OLDS (MIDDLE DISTANCE

PERFORMERS 6 1/2F - 8F)

Best 2-Y-O Female - Golden Wattle

Best 2-Y-O Male - Brinks

Best 2-Y-O Middle Distance

Performer - Golden Wattle

TWO-YEAR-OLDS (OVERALL CHAMPIONS)

Best 2-Y-O Female - Golden Wattle

Best 2-Y-O Male - Brinks

Champion 2-Y-O - Golden Wattle

THREE-YEAR-OLDS (SPRINTERS 5F - 6F)

Best 3-Y-O Female - She's A Wonder

Best 3-Y-O Male - Nuclear Noon

Best 3-Y-O Sprinter - She's A Wonder

THREE-YEAR-OLDS (MIDDLE DISTANCE

PERFORMERS) 6 1/2F - 8F)

Best 3-Y-O Female - She's A Wonder

Best 3-Y-O Male - Further And Beyond

Best 3-Y-O Middle Distance

Performer - Further And Beyond

THREE-YEAR-OLDS (STAYERS 8 1/2F & UP)

Best 3-Y-O Female - She's A Wonder

Best 3-Y-O Male - Further And Beyond

Best 3-Y-O Stayer - Further And Beyond

THREE-YEAR-OLDS (OVERALL CHAMPIONS)

Best 3-Y-O Female - She's A Wonder

Best 3-Y-O Male - Further And Beyond

Champion 3-Y-O - Further And Beyond

FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (SPRINTERS 5F - 6F)

Best 4-Y-O & Up Female - Makeup Artist

Best 4-Y-O & Up Male - Father Patrick

Best 4-Y-O & Up Sprinter - Father Patrick

FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP(MIDDLE DIST. 6 1/2F - 8F)

Best 4-Y-O & Up Female - Makeup Artist

Best 4-Y-O & Up Male - Oneofakind

Best 4-Y-O & Up Middle Dist. Performer - Oneofakind

FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (STAYERS 8 1/2 F & UP)

Best 4-Y-O & Up Female - Awesome Treasure

Best 4-Y-O & Up Male - King Arthur

Best 4-Y-O & Up Stayer - King Arthur

FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (OVERALL CHAMPIONS)

Best 4-Y-O & Up Female - Makeup Artist

Best 4-Y-O & Up Male - King Arthur

Champion 4-Y-O & Up - King Arthur

CHAMPIONS (OVERALL)

Owner with the most wins - Carlton Watson (35)

Trainer with the most wins - Jason DaCosta (76)

Champion Local Bred - Further And Beyond

Champion Foreign-Bred - Eroy

Champion Sprinter - Father Patrick

Champion Middle Distance Performer - Further And Beyond

Champion Stayer - Further And Beyond

Second Runner-Up to Horse of the Year - King Arthur

First Runner-Up to Horse of the Year - Calculus

Horse of the Year 2021 - Further and Beyond