THE 2021 WINNERS

THE 2021 WINNERSFriday, February 11, 2022
Most Improved Rider - Tevin Foster
Most Improved Trainer - Johnny Wilmot
TWO-YEAR-OLDS (SPRINTERS 3F - 6F)
Best 2-Y-O Female - Golden Wattle
Best 2-Y-O Male - Brinks
Best 2-Y-O Sprinter - Brinks
TWO-YEAR-OLDS (MIDDLE DISTANCE
PERFORMERS 6 1/2F - 8F)
Best 2-Y-O Female - Golden Wattle
Best 2-Y-O Male - Brinks
Best 2-Y-O Middle Distance
Performer - Golden Wattle
TWO-YEAR-OLDS (OVERALL CHAMPIONS)
Best 2-Y-O Female - Golden Wattle
Best 2-Y-O Male - Brinks
Champion 2-Y-O - Golden Wattle
THREE-YEAR-OLDS (SPRINTERS 5F - 6F)
Best 3-Y-O Female - She's A Wonder
Best 3-Y-O Male - Nuclear Noon
Best 3-Y-O Sprinter - She's A Wonder
THREE-YEAR-OLDS (MIDDLE DISTANCE
PERFORMERS) 6 1/2F - 8F)
Best 3-Y-O Female - She's A Wonder
Best 3-Y-O Male - Further And Beyond
Best 3-Y-O Middle Distance
Performer - Further And Beyond
THREE-YEAR-OLDS (STAYERS 8 1/2F & UP)
Best 3-Y-O Female - She's A Wonder
Best 3-Y-O Male - Further And Beyond
Best 3-Y-O Stayer - Further And Beyond
THREE-YEAR-OLDS (OVERALL CHAMPIONS)
Best 3-Y-O Female - She's A Wonder
Best 3-Y-O Male - Further And Beyond
Champion 3-Y-O - Further And Beyond
FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (SPRINTERS 5F - 6F)
Best 4-Y-O & Up Female - Makeup Artist
Best 4-Y-O & Up Male - Father Patrick
Best 4-Y-O & Up Sprinter - Father Patrick
FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP(MIDDLE DIST. 6 1/2F - 8F)
Best 4-Y-O & Up Female - Makeup Artist
Best 4-Y-O & Up Male - Oneofakind
Best 4-Y-O & Up Middle Dist. Performer - Oneofakind
FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (STAYERS 8 1/2 F & UP)
Best 4-Y-O & Up Female - Awesome Treasure
Best 4-Y-O & Up Male - King Arthur
Best 4-Y-O & Up Stayer - King Arthur
FOUR-YEAR-OLDS & UP (OVERALL CHAMPIONS)
Best 4-Y-O & Up Female - Makeup Artist
Best 4-Y-O & Up Male - King Arthur
Champion 4-Y-O & Up - King Arthur
CHAMPIONS (OVERALL)
Owner with the most wins - Carlton Watson (35)
Trainer with the most wins - Jason DaCosta (76)
Champion Local Bred - Further And Beyond
Champion Foreign-Bred - Eroy
Champion Sprinter - Father Patrick
Champion Middle Distance Performer - Further And Beyond
Champion Stayer - Further And Beyond
Second Runner-Up to Horse of the Year - King Arthur
First Runner-Up to Horse of the Year - Calculus
Horse of the Year 2021 - Further and Beyond
